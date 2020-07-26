Manchester City end Premier League campaign with 5-0 victory over Norwich City

Manchester City wrapped up their Premier League campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over already relegated Norwich City on Sunday in midfielder David Silva`s final league game for last season`s champions.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus stabbed home the opener from close range in the 11th minute from Raheem Sterling`s low cross after the England winger sparked panic on Norwich`s right with a quick exchange of passes with Kevin de Bruyne.

Belgium international De Bruyne added the second with a sumptuous strike just before halftime, collecting Kyle Walker`s pass on the edge of the box and curling the ball past Norwich keeper Tim Krul and into the top corner.

Silva, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was involved in Manchester City`s third, passing wide to De Bruyne, whose inch-perfect pass played in Sterling to slot home past Krul in the 79th minute.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez heaped more misery on Norwich in the 83rd minute with a right-footed strike into the bottom corner before De Bruyne scored his second of the night in the 90th minute, curling a right-footed strike past the helpless Krul.

Norwich, who ended the season with 10 league defeats in a row, had the ball in the Manchester City net in the eighth minute, but Onel Hernandez`s effort was ruled out for offside after a video review.