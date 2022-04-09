Defending champions Manchester City will lock horns with arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (April 10). While City will look to remain top of the table, Liverpool will look to steal their spot with a win. The result of this matchup can be a potential Premier League title deciding as Manchester City will host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

With both teams going neck-and-neck in the title race, the race of being the champions of England will take another twist on Sunday. At one point, Pep Guardiola's City had a huge lead of 10 points over the Reds. However, Jurgen Klopp and his men have narrowed that lead down to a point now.

In a nuthshell, Manchester City cannot afford to lose the game at such a crucial time of the season and Liverpool have an excellent opportunity to put pressure on City and get to that top spot on the table. Manchester City are on top of the Premier League table with 73 points, while Liverpool are right behind City with 72 points.

Players missing for Manchester City will be defender Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer. Kyle Walker, who missed the 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the UCL is likely return to the starting eleven.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester City vs Liverpool English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday (April 10) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.