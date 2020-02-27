Manchester United cannot depend on Europa success for Champions League spot, says Ole Solskjaer

Manchester United cannot bank on winning the Europa League to ensure their place in next season`s Champions League, said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Old Trafford side is fifth in the Premier League, three points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth and final berth for Europe`s elite club competition.

United host Club Brugge later on Thursday (February 27) in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie, which is locked at 1-1.

"In a cup competition you never know, you cannot predict, you can't rely on, we'll win this. There are good teams in it," Solskjaer told a news conference.

He added, "It might be a bad day, you meet someone, so we just take one game at a time, hopefully, take as many points as we can in the league. Another Champions League miss for United could prove costly with the club reporting lower second-quarter revenue and core profit due to their absence from the competition this season."

"We`re a big club, we`ve got good finances but the longer you`re out of it, the more you`ll suffer, So of course it`s an ambition for us to get back into the Champions League for footballing reasons, but also financially that will help the club," Solskjaer added.