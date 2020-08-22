Midfielder Matty Longstaff signs contract extension with Newcastle United

Midfielder Matty Longstaff has penned down a new two-year contract with Newcastle United which will keep him with the Premier League club until the end of at least 2022.

Ecstatic to sign a new deal with Newcastle United, the 20-year-old said that he couldn't wait to get back to playing at a full St. James' Park.

"I'm delighted to have signed. It took a bit longer than I'd hoped but I'm really happy it's done now, and I can't wait to get back to playing at a full St. James' Park hopefully soon," Newcastle United official website quoted Longstaff as saying.

"I spoke to Steve Bruce and we talked through it and it was a no-brainer after I spoke to him. He gave me my chance and I'm really looking forward to working with him and his coaching staff, who were all great with me," he added.

Longstaff was initially roped in the first-team squad of Newcastle United last year after he impressed current manager Steve Bruce.

He made his Premier League debut against Manchester United in October 2019.During his first match, Longstaff also netted a superb winning gaul which also saw him bag the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Longstaff finished his breakthrough season with a total of three goals in 15 appearances he made for Newcastle United.

In November 2019, he also received his maiden cap for England at Under-19 level.