हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras beat Santos 1-0 to lift second Copa Libertadores title

Palmeiras on Sunday won their second Copa Libertadores title as they secured a 1-0 win against Santos in an all-Brazlian final clash in Rio de Janeiro. This was the first Libertadores win for the Sao Paulo club since 1999. Substitute Breno Lopes was the lone scorer from the contest. "I could never dream this could happen in my life, just the other day I was playing in the second division," Lopes said. 

Palmeiras beat Santos 1-0 to lift second Copa Libertadores title
Palmeiras won its second Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory against Santos. (Twitter/Palmeiras)

Palmeiras on Sunday won their second Copa Libertadores title as they secured a 1-0 win against Santos in an all-Brazlian final clash in Rio de Janeiro. This was the first Libertadores win for the Sao Paulo club since 1999.

Substitute Breno Lopes was the lone scorer from the contest. "I could never dream this could happen in my life, just the other day I was playing in the second division," Lopes said.

Lopes, who featured for second-divison club Juventude, joined Palmeiras in November. He was introduced in the contest at the dying stages of the regular time, replacing midfielder Gabriel Menino.

Lopes got into the scoresheet deep into stoppage time after he headed an incoming cross from Rony to hand his side a 1-0 advantage. 

The win also saw a Portuguese coach securing the continental South American title for a second straight year. Abel Ferreira, who took over as the manager of Palmeiras in November, follows the footsteps of Jorge Jesus, who won the title last year with Flamengo. The Copa Libertadores title was also the first title for the 42-year-old Ferreira as a manager.

A limited number of fans were permitted inside the venue after they tested negative for Covid-19. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Copa Libertadores
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation for breaching COVID-19 rules with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
  • 1,07,46,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,16,36,470Confirmed
  • 21,94,790Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M38S

ZEE Aadhyatma: Virtual visit to Lakshman Quila