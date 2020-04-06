Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella, Dusan Vlahovic recover from coronavirus COVID-19, confirm ACF Fiorentina

Italian football club ACF Fiorentina stars Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic have all been recovered from the deadly coronavirus that has spread all over the world and was termed 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

ACF Fiorentina issued an official statement confirming that forward Cutrone, defender Pezzella and striker Vlahovic-- who were all tested positive for COVID-19-- have now been cleared of the novel virus.

"ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce that tests have revealed that Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic are no longer positive for COVID-19," the official statement said.

The Italian club also thanked doctors, nurses and all the other medical professionals for working day and night selflesslesy to combat the threat of the coronavirus.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses and hospitals that are continuing to care for all those who require medical attention at this difficult time for Italy and indeed the whole world," the club said.

Fiorentina also confirmed that they are working with some foundations in order to raise money to purchase equipments to fight COVID-19.

"Fiorentina is working with the Careggi and Santa Maria Nuova ONLUS foundations through its Forza e Cuore campaign, which has so far raised in excess of €760,000. The money has been used to purchase key materials and equipment for use in the fight against the pandemic," the statement added.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has so far affected more than 12,70,000 people in the world and claimed the lives of more than 69,000 persons globally.

In Italy, the pandemic has affected more than 1,28,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 15,800 persons.