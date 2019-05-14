close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Inter Milan

Series A: Inter Milan return to third spot with win over Chievo

With two matches to play, Inter have 66 points, one ahead of Atalanta, with AC Milan and AS Roma a further three points back in the race for a top-four finish.

Series A: Inter Milan return to third spot with win over Chievo
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@InterMilan

Inter Milan moved back into third place in Serie A when goals from Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic gave them a 2-0 home win over relegated Chievo, who finished with 10 men, on Monday.

With two matches to play, Inter have 66 points, one ahead of Atalanta, with AC Milan and AS Roma a further three points back, in the race for a top-four finish and a Champions League place. 

Politano broke the deadlock six minutes before halftime with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area which went in off the post.

The visitors, bottom of the table with only two wins all season, battled on bravely but were in more trouble when Nicola Rigoni was sent off for a second booking in the 76th minute.

Inter finally sealed the game when Perisic, who had earlier hit the post, turned in the rebound after a Cedric Soares shot struck the woodwork again.

Tags:
Inter MilanSeries AChampions LeaguefootballAC MilanAS Roma
Next
Story

Chris Hughton axed as Brighton and Hove Albion manager

Must Watch

PT40M33S

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, May 13, 2019