हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

Sheep force Cristiano Ronaldo to relocate, robbers steal Chelsea defender's medals

Cristiano Ronaldo has now moved into a similar setup, which costs approximately £3million and was owned by a ex-Manchester United player.

Sheep force Cristiano Ronaldo to relocate, robbers steal Chelsea defender&#039;s medals
Sheep force Ronaldo to relocate, robbers steal Chelsea defender's medals

Weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo moved into a luxurious mansion in Manchester, the Portuguese forward was forced to relocate after facing a unique problem. As reported by The Sun, Ronaldo left his seven-bed home after he was left disturbed by bleating sheep, thus hindering his sleep.  

The report mentioned that Ronaldo has now moved into a similar setup, which costs approximately £3million and was owned by a ex-Manchester United player.

A source close to the development was quoted in the report as saying: “While the property is beautiful and is nestled in rolling fields and woodland, it was also close to sheep which are very noisy early in the morning. It had a public footpath across the land and the road at the front gave a view inside its gates."

"Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved." 

Ronaldo's new home has a swimming pool, a cinema room and a four-car garage, where he can park some of his ultra-expensive supercars. It also has CCTV cameras and electric gates.

Recce James appeals for help after burglary  

England and Chelsea defender Reece James appealed for help from fans after thieves broke into his home and stole his Champions League winner’s medal, which he won after his side's win over Manchester City in the finals.

The incident took place while he was playing for Chelsea in their Champions League clash against Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday, which the London club won 1-0.

James shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media, which shows four people enter his residence, and appealed for help to identify the culprits.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reece James (@reecejames)

"They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car," James said. 

James confirmed that the culprits took the Champions League winners medal and Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal for the Euro 2020.   

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Next
Story

Champions League 2021: Jordan Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat AC Milan in thriller

Must Watch

PT3M

DNA Exclusive: Anas Haqqani says that India is 'not a true friend'