Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch TUN vs AUS and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

In the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 today (November 26), Tunisia will take on Australia and will aim for their win of the tournament. Likewise, Australia too will be aiming to stay afloat in the competition with a win. A loss for Australia today will knock them out of the Qatar World Cup. Australians will have their task cut out against a strong Tunisian team, who gave Denmark a run for their money in their opening contest of the tournament.

Tunisia and Denmark played a goalless draw but not to forget that they have netted the goal once which was flagged off as off side. It may have been a draw but Tunisia would have taken massive positives from the match.

The @Socceroos will be facing Tunisia in their second match of the #FIFAWorldCup tomorrow in Qatar. Australia will start as underdogs for their first time meeting Tunisia in a World Cup. Kickoff is at 11am in Malta & Tunisia! #WorldCup2022 #GiveIt100@FIFAWorldCup @footballAUS pic.twitter.com/Ntdjmcpsr3— Jenny Cartmill (@AusHCMalta) November 25, 2022

On the other hand, Australia suffered a massive loss vs France in their opening encounter in the football World Cup 2022. They got off to a brilliant start, taking a 1-0 lead over France but things soon changed with France taking a 4-1 lead and then closing the gam with the same 3-goal difference.

Tunisia will take heart from their last match while Australia will be looking to move past the defeat in their opener to come good today.

AHEAD OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 MATCH BETWEEN TUNISIA AND AUSTRALIA, HERE IS EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will take place on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Tunisia vs Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Tunisia vs Australia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.