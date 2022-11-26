Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ARG vs MEX and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Lionel Messi's Argentina will be under extreme pressure when they take on Mexico in their second Group C clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 late on Saturday (November 26). The reason why Argentina are in such a situation that a loss now can knock them out of the World Cup is that they lost to a spirited Saudi Arabia side in their first match on November 22. That was one shocking defeat that too Argentine team aback. The fans are still in a sense of disbelief. Messi however has given a pep talk to the team ahead of the all-important Mexico clash.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: 'There are no...', Lionel Messi makes BIG statement after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia

Argentina may have taken Saudi Arabia very lightly. They were 1-0 up after the end of the first half. After Messi scored the opener, scored two more in the first 45 minutes but both were reversed due to late off side calls taken by VAR.

In the second half, Saudi Arabia were pumped up and scored two goals to push the South American nation on the back foot. Argentina looked clueless. There are some shots on target but the Saudi Arabia defenders were brilliant to tackle them. Eventually, the history was created.

Mexico will be a tough challenge for Argentina team. They are coming after a 0-0 draw vs Poland. Argentina still start as favourites but Mexico cannot be counted out either. It will be a big hurdle to cross for Argentina and if they do, they will move one step closer to qualifying for next stage.

Ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico; here is all you need to know:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Mexico be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Mexico begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.