Euro 2020

UEFA EURO 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia LIVE streaming in India: A pair of defeats by Austria in Euro 2020 qualifying will not deter North Macedonia on their big stage debut when the two teams clash in the opening Group C match on Sunday, goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski said. 

The Balkan nation suffered a 4-1 home drubbing in Skopje followed by a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture and then reached their first major tournament via the Nations League after beating Georgia 1-0 in the playoff final. 

Having qualified for the European Championship, the North Macedonians also made a bright start in 2022 World Cup qualifying by winning two of their opening three games, including a stunning 2-1 success at Germany in March.   

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia: 

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia?  

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia will be played on June 13. 

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia start?  

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia will start at 09:30 pm as per IST. 

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia being played? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia in India? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India. 

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia?  

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.   

- with Reuters inputs

