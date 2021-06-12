UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Russia LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Russia LIVE streaming in India: Romping through the European Championship qualifiers, Belgium looked every bit the top-ranked team in world football and strong contenders for their first major tournament title.

But some 18 months on, while they still top the FIFA rankings, expectations for the finals have been cooled by a series of injuries to key members of the team.

When they play Russia in their opening Group B game in St Petersburg on Saturday, Belgium will likely be without Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel and have captain Eden Hazard only on the bench.

The absence of such a quality trio, essentially the heartbeat of the team, would be fatal to most. But Belgium’s considerable resources means it is an opportunity for Youri Tielemans to step up into a leading role, just one month after his FA Cup final heroics.

Up front, Romelu Lukaku comes into the tournament on the back of a leading role in Inter Milan’s Serie A success and confirmed his form by extending his scoring record for Belgium to 60 goals with the winner in Sunday’s friendly against Croatia.

Russia, on the other hand, will need their 6ft 6in striker Artyom Dzyuba to prove disruptive, with the assistance of Denis Cheryshev and Alexander Golovin, if they are to stand any chance.

But their best chance of success could be a five-man defence set out to frustrate their guests. That was how they forced a draw with Spain in the last 16 at the World Cup in 2018, which allowed them to reach the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout.

- with Reuters inputs