Julia Simic

Women's Football: Julia Simic joins AC Milan from West Ham United

Image Credits: West Ham official website

German women midfielder Julia Simic has joined Italian club AC Milan from West Ham United after playing two seasons in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League with the Hammers. 

West Ham United issued an official statement to confirm the news while also thanking the 31-year-old for her time with the club as well as for her future endeavours.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Julia for all of her efforts during her time with the Club and wish her every success in her future career," the club official statement said.

In July 2018, Simic joined West Ham United from SC Freiburg and went on to make a total of 22 appearances for the club across all competitions. She notched up three goals for them during her stint with Claret and Blue.

Simic also played a significant role during West Ham's campaign to the final of the 2019 SSE Women’s FA Cup besides also helping in establishing Hammers in the top- flight of women’s football in England. 

However, the midfielder's time with West Ham was hampered because of a persistent knee injury, which also saw her miss a year of action. 

 

