हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad extended till May 31, restrictions to continue due to rising cases

Ghaziabad logged 532 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed its total caseload to 48,356. 

COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad extended till May 31, restrictions to continue due to rising cases
File Photo

New Delhi: Section 144 which is already in place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has been extended on Tuesday till May 31 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

There will be a fixed timing for the functioning of grocery and milk shops. No more than 50 people will be allowed in wedding ceremonies while the number of people at funerals has been capped at 20.

Ghaziabad logged 532 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed its total caseload to 48,356. It currently has 5,464 active cases.

It also witnessed four coronavirus-related deaths which took its death toll to 330

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusSection 144Ghaziabad
Next
Story

Ghaziabad, Noida report over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Must Watch

PT3M34S

Former MP Pappu Yadav detained for violating the lockdown norms