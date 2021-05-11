COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad extended till May 31, restrictions to continue due to rising cases

New Delhi: Section 144 which is already in place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has been extended on Tuesday till May 31 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

There will be a fixed timing for the functioning of grocery and milk shops. No more than 50 people will be allowed in wedding ceremonies while the number of people at funerals has been capped at 20.

Ghaziabad logged 532 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed its total caseload to 48,356. It currently has 5,464 active cases.

It also witnessed four coronavirus-related deaths which took its death toll to 330

