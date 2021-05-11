India sees decline in COVID-19 cases for second straight day, records over 3.29 lakh infections

New Delhi: India saw a decline in COVID-19 cases for the second straight day and recorded over 3.29 lakh infections, the data by the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday (May 10, 2021).

There were 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now increased to 2.26 crore, of which, 1.90 crore people have recovered, while 2.49 have died of the virus.

India, going through the second wave of coronavirus, now has 37,15,221 active cases. 13 states cumulatively account for over 82% of country's total active cases.

This comes a day after World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan termed the rate of infections and deaths in India as 'worrying' and called on governments to boost exercises on reporting actual numbers.

"I would say that at this point in time, the situation is very worrying, the daily number of cases and deaths that we are seeing today in India and other countries in the Southeast area region is a big concern for us and we also realise that these are underestimates. Every country in the world, in fact, the number of cases and deaths has been underestimated to its true number," Soumya Swaminathan told ANI.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17.26 crore, as per the 8 pm provisional report on Monday. India, notably, is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore coronavirus vaccine doses.

5,18,479 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, which took the total number to 25.52 lakh across 30 states and UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.