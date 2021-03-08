हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold prices down Rs 122, silver up Rs 587 in line with the weak international market

Speculators cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to March 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday (March 5). Silver rose 0.8 per cent to $25.38 an ounce. Palladium climbed 0.4 per cent to $2,348.44. Platinum gained 0.7 per cent to $1,137.42

Gold prices down Rs 122, silver up Rs 587 in line with the weak international market

Gold prices on Monday (March 8) fell by Rs 122 to Rs 44,114 per 10 grams in the national capital, in line with the weak international market trend, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 44,236 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

Silver, on the other hand,  rose by Rs 587 to Rs 65,534 per kg as compared to the previous close of Rs 64,947 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell Rs 122 in line with weak in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices."

Speculators cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to March 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday (March 5). Silver rose 0.8 per cent to $25.38 an ounce. Palladium climbed 0.4 per cent to $2,348.44. Platinum gained 0.7 per cent to $1,137.42, as said by Reuters.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,699 an ounce and silver was however up at USD 25.31 an ounce.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price todayGold futures
Next
Story

Diwali's special Muhurat trading sees Sensex, Nifty make minor dips

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Bollywood Breaking: How is Alia's journey so far in Bollywood