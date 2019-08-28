Gujarat: Heavy rains in Vadodara, Ahmedabad on Wednesday; wet spell to continue till Thursday

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rains will continue in several parts of Gujarat including the Saurashtra, Kutch, Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal regions on Wednesday. Ahmedabad and Vadodara will also receive heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainy days in the state till Thursday, August 29.

Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph are very likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast, the westcentral Arabian Sea and the central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

According to weather forecasting agency Skymet, “Active Monsoon would bring in more rains for the state of Gujarat including Vadodara for the next two days. Although extremely heavy rains are not expected, water-logging in some parts cannot be ruled out.”

The IMD also predicted heavy downpour across Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Updating on the monsoons, the IMD said, “The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Sawai Madhopur, Panna, Korba, Raurkela, Balasore and thence southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 2.1 km above mean sea level.”

Torrential rains and flash floods have inundated the state of Gujarat since June this year. While the situation is improving, heavy rains have continued lashing the state. So far, at least 98 persons have died due to floods and torrential rains in Gujarat.

Heavy and widespread rains will continue in the state until the second week of September.