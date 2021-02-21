हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat Municipal Election

Gujarat Municipal Election 2021: Voting for 575 seats across 6 municipal corporations underway

Gujarat Municipal Election 2021: Voting for 575 seats across 6 municipal corporations underway

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's six cities will vote for the municipal corporation election on Sunday (February 21, 2021), polling began from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting will take place on February 23. 

Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar are going to polls today. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad late last night to cast his vote in the municipal corporation election. Shah will vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

There are 2276 candidates in the fray for a total of 575 seats. As many as 577 candidates from BJP, 566 candidates from Congress, 91 candidates from NCP, 470 candidates from AAP and 353 candidates from other parties and 228 independents are contesting.

A total of 1,14,66,973 voters are expected to cast their vote.

Nearly 43,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, state Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia told PTI on Friday.

The deployment would include 25,000 personnel from regular units, 15,000 home guards, and 3,000 from the state reserve police force (SRPF).

