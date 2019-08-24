close

Karnal

54-year-old lady gang-raped and assaulted in Haryana's Karnal, probe underway

The lady is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rohtak.

54-year-old lady gang-raped and assaulted in Haryana&#039;s Karnal, probe underway

KARNAl: In a shameful incident, a 54-year-old lady was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in Haryana's Karnal, reports said on Saturday.

The shocking incident took place on August 14, according to news agency ANI.

The lady is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rohtak.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police have launched an investigation to nab the culprits.

More details about the incident are awaited.

KarnalHaryanagang-rape case
Haryana DGP orders new SIT to probe DCP Vikram Kapoor suicide case

