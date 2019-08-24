54-year-old lady gang-raped and assaulted in Haryana's Karnal, probe underway

KARNAl: In a shameful incident, a 54-year-old lady was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in Haryana's Karnal, reports said on Saturday.

The shocking incident took place on August 14, according to news agency ANI.

Haryana: A 54-year-old lady was allegedly gangraped & assaulted in Karnal on August 14. She is currently undergoing treatment in Rohtak. Police have registered a case; investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/UZWupM0zwA — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

The lady is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rohtak.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police have launched an investigation to nab the culprits.

More details about the incident are awaited.