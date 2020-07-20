HSBE Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results 2020: Check Haryana Board website bseh.org.in

New Delhi: The Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana is geared up to announce the HBSE Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, or Intermediate Results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21) at its official website-bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad earlier stated that the board will announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21, but the time for the release of results has not been updated on the board's website.

The students are advised to follow the steps given below to check their scorecard:

1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in

2. They should click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”

3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen

4. They should fill up their credentials very carefully to login to check their results

5. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for the future use

The Haryana Board class 12 examination started on March 3 and concluded on March 31, 2020. The evaluation process had started in the month of May 2020, and the HBSE appointed 3,353 examiners for the same.

As many as 160 examiners were appointed for Economics, 1061 for English, 94 for Fine Arts, 933 for Hindi, 159 for Home Science, and 277 for Mathematics.

Earlier on July 10, Haryana Board declared the class 10th result in which 64.59% passed while a total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the examination.