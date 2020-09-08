Ready to re-open schools and colleges; waiting for Centre’s nod: Haryana

NEW DELHI: Haryana Education Minister has said that the state government is fully prepared and ready to reopen schools and colleges across the state, several months after they were closed to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

Addressing an event on Sunday, Haryana’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said that the state government is fully prepared to open schools in the state. Gurjar said that the state government is waiting for the permission and guidelines of the central government.

The Education Minister said that the state government has completed preparations for the opening of schools and if permission is received from the central government, then schools may be opened immediately.

The minister said that the state government has made all the necessary arrangements for online school education during the lockdown, but it is not as effective.

The Haryana government has also decided to start classes for students of Classes 10 to 12 in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonipat districts on a trial basis after the vast majority of parents of the children in these two institutes gave their go-ahead.

It may be noted that the schools, colleges and other educational institutions were closed since the last week of March in the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

However, the closure of schools and colleges resulted in a big loss for thousands of students and the academic calendar was also affected.

It may be noted that as part of Unlock 4.0 mesures, the Centre recently allowed gyms, hotels and restaurants with certain conditions. However, it said that schools and colleges will remain closed till September 30.

In the process of unlocking, buses, trains, metros, as well as religious places have been opened by the Centre.

It is now believed that schools and colleges will most likely reopen from October 1 as the COVID-19 situation looks under control and the positivity rate and the mortality rate has declined to a great extent.

The central government has recently permitted the students of 11th to 12th to visit the school from September 21 on their own free will for consultations if required.