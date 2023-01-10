Have high blood sugar? Check 12 tips that you must follow amid Covid-19 pandemic

India is tightening up its preventive steps against the impending Covid storm in light of the spike of corona cases in China, which is anticipated to have serious global repercussions. People with underlying medical illnesses including diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, respiratory diseases, kidney troubles, etc. are even more at risk of contracting Covid, therefore the reissued Covid notice has caused them to express alarm.



Numerous studies have shown that persons with diabetes who contract the coronavirus are more likely to experience severe pneumonia and inflammation, hospitalisation, a requirement for a ventilator support device, and fatality. Due to their weakened immune systems, people with diabetes are more susceptible to serious complications from internal infections, particularly when the virus is contagious.



Be ready for the unexpected pandemic crisis if you have diabetes or have a family member who has been diagnosed with diabetes of any kind. What you can do to protect your family and yourself is listed below:



- Abide by the standard protocol and guidelines given by the government of India regarding symptoms, hygiene practices, washing hands with soap or sanitizing hands, etc.



- Avoid venturing outside as much as possible and if not then follow social distancing measures properly.



- Take your medications regularly and don't skip them off and on. Ensure that you have sufficient stock of your diabetes medicines. Always keep your drugs to treat hypoglycemia or any other diabetes condition handy.



- Check your blood sugars regularly and make sure you are in good control range.



- Make sure you carry or have extra insulin supplies.



- Do not hoard medicines and supplies out of panic, as the government will ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicines and drugs.



- Do not self-medicate. Always consult your treating physician before using any medication.



- Be watchful for signs of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) or diabetic ketoacidosis. This condition can potentially develop life-threatening complications among people with diabetes, most often in type 1 diabetes patients. It can occur while the body lacks enough insulin to convert glucose into energy, causing the breakdown of fats and leading to the build-up of acids called ketones within the blood.



- During the pandemic, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and following a routine must be considered essential by people with diabetes. Don't skip physical activities and start exercising at home.



- Make sure you take a nutritious diet. Avoid deep-fried foods as they might derail your diabetes condition.



- Keep in touch with your doctor. If your blood sugar levels are frequently fluctuating, do not hesitate to take medical help.



- It is risky to manage diabetes in the midst of the Covid concern since it necessitates constant attention. You may aid yourself and your family as soon as possible by staying informed.



(- Dr B.M. Makkar, Senior Diabetologist, President, RSSDI)

