Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Home Remedies: Herbal Cocktails To Treat PCOD/PCOS Naturally

PCOD PCOS treatment: Eight of the 10 women suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is caused by stress at home, work, and even during studying. It`s the unhealthy lifestyle that many women nowadays lead. This Women's Day, every woman with PCOS must exercise consistently, eat nutritious foods, and live a healthy lifestyle.

Juices strong in protein and fiber can help manage PCOS at home, but only with regular exercise. Check out the magical juices recommended by Dr. Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet Clinic to treat PCOS at home.

Fenugreek, Cinnamon, and Black Raisins drink

Fenugreek aids in the regulation of the menstrual cycle and the health of the ovaries. Cinnamon aids in the reduction of insulin resistance, while black raisins contain blood-purifying characteristics that aid in the treatment of PCOS.

Method:

- Pour yourself a glass of warm water.

- Mix 3-4 black raisins, cinnamon, and fenugreek seeds.

- The best approach to consume this is to soak it overnight and consume it on an empty stomach for 8 weeks.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a refreshing element that provides additional lubrication to the body and resists chemical buildup. Furthermore, it aids in the detoxification of the digestive system, which is essential for women suffering from PCOS.

Method:

- Mix some aloe vera extract with some water.

- Season with salt and honey to taste.

- It should have been first thing in the morning.

Soy Milk

Soy boosts insulin resistance and aids in the reduction of testosterone. Furthermore, it has been related to lower cholesterol and hormone levels.

Tip: Consume one glass of soy milk every day.

Shatavari

Shatavari contains a lot of vitamins, minerals, and folic acids. It acts as an antioxidant that protects women`s reproductive systems. Shatavari increases female fertility.

Method:

- Grab a glass of water.

- Mix with one spoonful of Shatavari powder.

- Combine and enjoy.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a natural stimulant of energy. That is why it is a good treatment for mood swings, making it ideal for PCOS.

Method:

- Make a glass of warm water.

- Mix with one tablespoon of ashwagandha powder.

- Drink after thoroughly mixing.

- This drink is best consumed at night.

Apple Cider Vinegar

This nutritious drink is naturally alkaline and helps to maintain the body's pH equilibrium. Furthermore, it improves digestion and guarantees that the cysts in the uterus do not develop.

Method:

- Take a glass of lukewarm water.

- Add two to three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.

- Combine and Consume.

Beet Carrot Juice

Beetroot and carrot juice are excellent blood purifiers that aid in the recovery from anemia and the regularisation of the menstrual cycle.

Method:

- Chop the beets and carrots into tiny pieces.

- Place them in a grinder or blender.

- Add a glass of water and grind it again.

- Squeeze the juice from the pulp.

- Take it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Spearmint Tea

Spearmint Tea lowers testosterone levels in females. Women with PCOS have greater testosterone levels than the average female ratio, which causes hair loss.

Method:

- Take a handful of spearmint leaves.

- Pour in boiling water and let aside for five minutes.

- To observe the finest outcomes over time, strain the water and consume this best morning drink for PCOS weight reduction.

Plum Juice

Plum is beneficial to women who have insulin resistance. And the best part is that you can prepare your plum juice.

Method:

- Take chopped plum

- Add sugar, rock salt, and water.

- It is the finest morning drink for PCOS, and weight reduction if you mix it till it creates a juice or smoothie.

Black Tea

Women who have PCOS have increased levels of oxidative stress. Black tea includes antioxidants, which assist to neutralise the damaging free radicals produced by oxidative stress.

Method:

- Bring a cup of water to a boil.

- Fill a cup halfway with tea bags.

- Pour in some water and begin dipping the tea bag.

- Consume when hot.

Goodbye, irregular periods! To achieve the greatest effects, use these miraculous drinks and remember to stay hydrated and exercise.

