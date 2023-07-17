Harness The Magic Of Indian Spices In Your Diet And Watch The Kilos Melt Away

Did you know spices play a crucial role in your weight-loss journey? Yes, you read that right! Spices and herbs have a thermogenic effect on the body that can help you if taken in the right manner. It boosts metabolism and burns calories. When it comes to losing weight, most people focus on increasing their physical activity and reduce their calorie intake. However, not many people realise that incorporating some foods into your diet can help you lose weight more efficiently. There are a few easy ways to increase your metabolism, shed those extra kilos and maintain a healthy weight from a nutritious diet.

Spices and herbs can aid in losing weight by contributing to a healthy metabolism. For example, a few spices stimulate the metabolism of glucose. Consequently, fat cells are burned and results in lowering insulin levels. In addition, swelling is reduced by cumin, turmeric, and ginger as they have anti-inflammatory properties.

Here are some fat-burning spices you can add to your weight-loss diet:

Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds are a common kitchen spice that contains fibre and promote satiety that helps to curb hunger pangs. Furthermore, fibre prevents you from overeating, maintains insulin level and enhances digestion. These seeds are also a holy grail for maintaining diabetes.

Cardamom: Packed with a component called melatonin, cardamom helps in weight loss and increases the metabolic rate due to its ability to reduce bloating, constipation, and water retention. It has active compounds that fight bacteria and remove excess water from the body.

Turmeric: This well-known immunity-booster, which is the most common spice used in households, can also help reduce kilos. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in turmeric facilitate digestion and burns fat effectively. Also, the curcumin helps raise body temperature and boosts the fat-burning process.

Cinnamon: From brewing a cup of cinnamon tea to adding it to soups, this spice’s flavour is known to all. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon has metabolism-enhancing properties that help curbing hunger and promoting weight loss. It also acts in maintaining blood sugar levels.

Ginger: Ginger has properties to reduce appetite and burn calories. It keeps you full for a longer period of time and increases metabolism.

Cumin: Cumin seeds, when combined with other seeds, is a metabolism booster for your body. It helps in shedding kilos and maintain a stable blood sugar level. Cumin intake also helps in better digestion. So, without much ado, add this spice to your diet.

Black pepper: Black pepper, which is mainly used for seasoning purposes, has a chemical called piperine. Adding a dash of black pepper to your diet will enhance metabolism and reduce inflammation.

Fennel seeds: Fennel seeds or Sauf has several antioxidant qualities that benefit intestinal health. Adding a teaspoon of these seeds will help you lose weight and maintain a healthy digestive system.

Mustard: Mustard is a quick spice to reduce weight. Within three hours of its consumption, it helps boost metabolism.

In general, spices and herbs may be consumed regularly. It doesn’t have any side effect but has a lot of benefits for your body. Consequently, consumption of spices in an excess amount is also harmful.