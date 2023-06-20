Shani Vakri 2023: शनि की उल्टी चाल संवारेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, करियर को लेकर देंगे पॉजिटिव रिजल्ट
Shani Vakri 2023: शनि की उल्टी चाल संवारेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, करियर को लेकर देंगे पॉजिटिव रिजल्ट

Vakri Shani: शनि देव वक्री होने के बाद इस राशि के मेहनत करने वाले लोगों को अच्छे परिणाम देंगे. हालांकि, धीरे-धीरे काम करने की आदत है तो तत्काल उसको बदल दें और एक्टिव होकर तेजी के साथ अपना कार्य पूर्ण करें.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Shani Vakri 2023: शनि की उल्टी चाल संवारेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, करियर को लेकर देंगे पॉजिटिव रिजल्ट

Vakri Shani 2023: शनि देव 17 जून से वक्री चाल की पोजीशन में आ गए हैं, वह 4 नवंबर तक इसी स्थिति में रहेंगे. वृष राशि के लिए यह 140 दिन कैसे रहने वाले हैं, उन्हें कौन सी उपलब्धि मिलने वाली है और किस तरह के मामलों में उन्हें सतर्क रहना चाहिए, आइए इसे 10 प्वाइंट्स में समझें. 

