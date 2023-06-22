Shani Vakri 2023: इस राशि वालों को तरक्की कराएंगे वक्री शनि, धन प्राप्ति के बनेंगे योग; बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस
topStories1hindi1749561
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shani Vakri 2023: इस राशि वालों को तरक्की कराएंगे वक्री शनि, धन प्राप्ति के बनेंगे योग; बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस

Saturn Retrograde 2023: वक्री शनि से इन लोगों का बैंक बैलेंस बढ़ेगा, कोई पॉलिसी मैच्योर हो सकती है, जिसे फिर से निवेश करना ठीक रहेगा. धन की प्राप्ति का योग है, इसलिए जिन लोगों को आपने पैसा दे रखा है, उनसे वापसी मिल सकता है.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shani Vakri 2023: इस राशि वालों को तरक्की कराएंगे वक्री शनि, धन प्राप्ति के बनेंगे योग; बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस

Saturn Retrograde in Kumbh Rashi: शनि देव इन दिनों वक्री चाल चल रहे हैं. वह 17 जून को वक्री हुए थे और 4 नवंबर तक रहेंगे. ऐसे में मकर राशि के लोगों को अपनी सेहत पर खास ध्यान देना होगा. लापरवाही करना ठीक नहीं होगा. वहीं, बिजनेस ठीक चलेगा, लेकिन परिवार में सामंजस्य बनाकर चलना होगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी