Shani Vakri: शनि वक्री की उल्टी गिनती शुरू, 139 दिन तक इन राशियों को रहना होगा सावधान!
Saturn Retrograde 2023: कर्मफलदाता और न्याय के देवता माने जाने वाले शनि ग्रह वक्री होने जा रहे हैं. इस समय शनि अपनी स्वराशि कुंभ में विराजमान हैं और 17 जून से 4 नंवबर तक इसी राशि में उल्टी चाल चलेंगे. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Saturn Retrograde Negative Impact on Zodiac Signs : वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, सभी ग्रह एक निश्चित समय के लिए राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. इस दौरान ग्रहों की युति, ग्रहों की सीधी और उल्टी चाल में परिवर्तन होता है. शास्त्रों में बताया गया है ग्रहों की चाल और युति का शुभ और अशुभ असर सभी राशियों पर देखने को मिलता है. 

