Shani Vakri 2023: वक्री शनि इन लोगों के पूरे करेंगे अटके काम, प्रदान करेंगे सफलता
Shani Vakri 2023: वक्री शनि इन लोगों के पूरे करेंगे अटके काम, प्रदान करेंगे सफलता

Shani Vakri: शनि के उल्टी चाल चलने से इस राशि के लोगों को बहुत दिनों से जो शत्रु या विरोधी परेशान कर रहा है तो अब वह पर पराजित होगा. यदि आप लोन लेने के लिए प्रयासरत हैं तो मिलने की संभावना है.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Saturn vakri 2023: शनि ग्रह 17 जून से वक्री हो चुका है. शनि की यह स्थिति 4 नवंबर तक रहने वाली है. कन्या राशि वालों के लिए शनि का वक्री होना फिटनेस पर फोकस करने वाला है. अभी तक सेहत के बारे में ज्ञान होने के बाद भी व्यस्तता या लापरवाही के कारण फोकस नहीं हो पा रहा था. अब फिटनेस पर बहुत ध्यान देना होगा. शनि देव चाहते हैं कि नियमित रूप से आपको व्यायाम करना चाहिए. कन्या राशि के लोगों के करियर, कारोबार, परिवार, स्वास्थ्य आदि पर कैसा रहेगा प्रभाव. इन 10 प्वाइंट्स में जानिए.  

