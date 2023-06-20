Shani Vakri 2023: 4 नवंबर तक ऐश करेंगे इस राशि के लोग, व्रकी शनि देने वाले हैं शुभ फल
Saturn Placement: शनि ग्रह कुंभ राशि में वक्री हो चुके हैं यानी कि अब वह उल्टी चाल चलेंगे. वह इस अवस्था में 140 दिन तक रहेंगे. ऐसे में सभी राशियों पर शनि की वक्री चाल का प्रभाव पड़ेगा. 

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Saturn Retrograde: 17 जून से वक्री होने के बाद शनि मिथुन राशि वालों से कुछ कहना चाहते हैं. वह कुछ लोगों को लाभ देना चाहते हैं तो कुछ को उनकी मेहनत का फल देने के मूड में भी हैं. वक्री होने के बाद शनिवार नवंबर को दोपहर तक इसी स्थिति में रहेंगे. इस तरह शनि महाराज करीब 140 दिनों तक वक्री स्थिति में चलेंगे. यह स्थिति मिथुन राशि के लोगों के लिए कुछ मामलों में सावधान रहने वाली होगी तो कुछ में उन्हें खुशखबरी भी मिलेगी. आइए 10 प्वाइंट्स में समझें कि मिथुन राशि वालों को इस अवधि में कैसे रहना है. 

