Broom Vastu Tips: कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते झाड़ू लगाने से जुड़ी ये 3 गलती? आज ही सुधार लें वरना परिवार हो जाएगा बर्बाद
Vastu Tips for Broom: साफ-सफाई के लिए हम सब रोजाना घरों में झाड़ू लगाते हैं लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि इसके लिए भी कुछ वास्तु नियम हैं. कहते हैं कि इन नियमों का उल्लंघन करने से परिवार के बर्बाद होते देर नहीं लगती है. 

Jun 24, 2023

Broom Vastu Rules: घर में साफ-सफाई के लिए झाड़ू लगाना सामान्य बात है. लेकिन इससे जुड़े भी कई नियम हैं, जिसका हमें अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करना चाहिए अन्यथा अनर्थ होते देर नहीं लगती है. वास्तु शास्त्र में झाड़ू से जुड़े कई नियम बताए गए हैं. इनमें झाड़ू लगाने के समय, रखने के स्थान और तरीके के बारे में विस्तार से बताया गया है. कहा जाता है कि इन नियमों का पालन न करने से झाड़ू का अनादर होता है, जिससे मां लक्ष्मी (Mother Lakshmi) का अपमान होता है. इसका असर हमारी जिंदगी पर नकारात्मक रूप से पड़ता है. 

