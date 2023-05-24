Car Parking Tips: कार को पार्किंग में खड़ा करते वक्त पहला गियर लगाना चाहिए या तीसरा? आखिर क्या है सही तरीका
topStories1hindi1708536
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Car Parking Tips: कार को पार्किंग में खड़ा करते वक्त पहला गियर लगाना चाहिए या तीसरा? आखिर क्या है सही तरीका

Car Brake Using Tips: कार पार्क करते समय अधिकतर लोग इस उधेड़बुन में रहते हैं कि कार को न्यूट्रल छोड़ें या गियर लगाकर. अगर गियर लगाएं तो पहला लगाना ठीक रहेगा या तीसरा. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

Car Parking Tips: कार को पार्किंग में खड़ा करते वक्त पहला गियर लगाना चाहिए या तीसरा? आखिर क्या है सही तरीका

Car Parking Tips: आजकल लगभग हर मिडिल क्लास फैमिली के पास अपनी एक कार होना सामान्य बात है. उस कार को न केवल चलाने में सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए बल्कि पार्क करने में भी सजगता बरतनी चाहिए. काफी सारे लोग अक्सर इस बात को लेकर कंफ्यूज रहते हैं कि गाड़ी खड़े करते वक्त न्यूट्रल रखना चाहिए या फिर हैंड ब्रेक लगाना चाहिए. कई लोग गियर लगाकर गाड़ी को पार्क कर जाते हैं. आखिर गाड़ी को पार्क करने का सही तरीका क्या है. आज हम इस बारे में आपको विस्तार से बताने जा रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pranayama
रोज सुबह करें प्राणायाम, बॉडी को मिलेंगे चौंकाने वाले लाभ
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra:हाथों पर लगाया तेल, काटा कटहल; एक्ट्रेस के कुकिंग शो में हो गई गड़बड़
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव
Akshay Kumar
हसीना दो दीवाना एक...शिल्पा या रवीना किसके साथ ज्यादा भाई Akshay Kumar की जोड़ी?
RBI
फिर से जारी होगा 1000 रुपये का पुराना नोट? RBI Governor ने दी बड़ी जानकारी