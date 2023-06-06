Honda Elevate इमरजेंसी में खुद लगाएगी ब्रेक! 1500cc का पेट्रोल इंजन, दीवाना बना देंगे ये 5 फीचर्स
topStories1hindi1726852
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Honda Elevate इमरजेंसी में खुद लगाएगी ब्रेक! 1500cc का पेट्रोल इंजन, दीवाना बना देंगे ये 5 फीचर्स

Honda Elevate Unveiled: यह जापानी ऑटोमोबाइल दिग्गज की पहली मिड साइज SUV होगी और यह Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara जैसी कारों के साथ मुकाबला करेगी.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Honda Elevate इमरजेंसी में खुद लगाएगी ब्रेक! 1500cc का पेट्रोल इंजन, दीवाना बना देंगे ये 5 फीचर्स

Honda Elevate Features: होंडा ने आखिरकार भारतीय बाजार में अपनी मिडसाइज एसयूवी Hyundai Elevate को पेश कर दिया है. यह जापानी ऑटोमोबाइल दिग्गज की पहली मिड साइज SUV होगी और यह Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara जैसी कारों के साथ मुकाबला करेगी. होंडा जुलाई में इसकी बुकिंग स्वीकार करना शुरू कर देगी और लॉन्च त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान होगा. आइए जानते हैं इसकी 5 खास बातें. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Employment
हर साल 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई, बिना किसी बड़ी डिग्री के इस शख्स ने पाई कामयाबी