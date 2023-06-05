इस SUV पर खूब प्यार लुटा रहे लोग! सिर्फ 46 महीनों में बिक गईं 5 लाख यूनिट
topStories1hindi1725670
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

इस SUV पर खूब प्यार लुटा रहे लोग! सिर्फ 46 महीनों में बिक गईं 5 लाख यूनिट

Kia Seltos: किआ ने भारत में सेल्टोस के साथ अपना कारोबार शुरू किया था. इस एसयूवी को लोगों ने काफी पसंद भी किया है. सेल्टोस ने अपने लॉन्च के सिर्फ 46 महीनों के भीतर ही 5 लाख के बिक्री आंकड़े को पार कर लिया है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

इस SUV पर खूब प्यार लुटा रहे लोग! सिर्फ 46 महीनों में बिक गईं 5 लाख यूनिट

Kia Seltos Sales: किआ ने भारत में सेल्टोस के साथ अपना कारोबार शुरू किया था. इस एसयूवी को लोगों ने काफी पसंद भी किया है. सेल्टोस ने अपने लॉन्च के सिर्फ 46 महीनों के भीतर ही 5 लाख के बिक्री आंकड़े को पार कर लिया है. सेल्टोस को अगस्त 2019 में लॉन्च किया गया था. इसके साथ ही किआ ने भारतीय कार बाजार में एंट्री की थी. अब कंपनी के पास पांच मॉडल हैं लेकिन अभी तक कंपनी के लिए सबसे ज्यादा बिक्री वॉल्यूम इसी ने जनरेट किया है. यह भारत में कंपनी की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह