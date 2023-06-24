हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट

Mahindra Thar 5 Door: कंपनी अपनी थार एसयूवी के फाइव डोर वर्जन को लाने की तैयारी में है. इसे टेस्टिंग के दौरान कई बार देखा जा चुका है और अब इसकी लॉन्च डेट को लेकर भी जानकारी सामने आ गई है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट

5 Door Mahindra Thar Launch Date: मारुति जिम्नी को टक्कर देने के लिए महिंद्रा जल्द ही एक नया दांव चलने जा रही है. कंपनी अपनी थार एसयूवी के फाइव डोर वर्जन को लाने की तैयारी में है. इसे टेस्टिंग के दौरान कई बार देखा जा चुका है और अब इसकी लॉन्च डेट को लेकर भी जानकारी सामने आ गई है. रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, महिंद्रा थार 5 डोर (Mahindra Thar 5 Door) को 15 अगस्त के दिन ग्लोबली पेश करने जा रही है. यह इवेंट दक्षिण अफ्रीका में आयोजित किया जाएगा. इससे पहले भी कंपनी बिल्कुल नई थार, xuv700 और अपनी इलेक्ट्रिक कारों को भी 15 अगस्त के दिन ही पेश कर चुकी है.

