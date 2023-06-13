इस 7 सीटर कार की गजब दीवानगी, 1 लाख लोग कर रहे इंतजार, धड़ाधड़ बिक रही
Maruti Suzuki Car: कंपनी ने बताया कि पैसेंजर व्हीकल सेगमेंट फिलहाल कुल 3.87 लाख ऑर्डर पेंडिंग हैं, जिन्हें पूरा करना अभी बाकी है. इसके पीछे की वजह सेमीकंडक्टर की कमी है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

Maruti Pending Orders: देश की नंबर वन कार कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी (Maruti Suzuki) की कारों को जमकर खरीदा जा रहा है. हाल यह है कि कंपनी ग्राहकों की डिमांड को पूरा करने में सक्षम नहीं हो पा रही. इसकी एक वजह सप्लाई चेन में होने वाली समस्याएं भी हैं. इसके चलते फिलहाल कंपनी के पास पेंडिंग ऑर्डर का आंकड़ा 4 लाख यूनिट तक पहुंच गया है. कंपनी ने बताया कि पैसेंजर व्हीकल सेगमेंट फिलहाल कुल 3.87 लाख ऑर्डर पेंडिंग हैं, जिन्हें पूरा करना अभी बाकी है. इसके पीछे की वजह सेमीकंडक्टर की कमी है. 

