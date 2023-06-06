जुलाई में लॉन्च होगी नई Kia Seltos Facelift, इन बदलावों की संभावना
Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: किआ इंडिया इस साल जुलाई या अगस्त तक भारतीय बाजार में सेल्टोस एसयूवी के फेसलिफ्ट वर्जन को पेश करने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है. 2023 Kia Seltos फेसलिफ्ट को पहले ही भारतीय सड़कों पर कई बार टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा जा चुका है. एसयूवी का अपडेटेड वर्जन पहले से ही दक्षिण कोरिया और अमेरिका सहित चुनिंदा अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारों में बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध है. इसकी स्टाइलिंग में बदलाव देखने को मिलेंगे. इतना ही नहीं, इसमें नया टर्बो पेट्रोल इंजन और अपडेटेड इंटीरियर मिलेगा.

