80, 100 या 120 Kmph! हर सड़क की अलग स्पीड लिमिट; आप भी जान लें
80, 100 या 120 Kmph! हर सड़क की अलग स्पीड लिमिट; आप भी जान लें

Speed Limit: ओवरस्पीडिंग खतरनाक होती है. इससे एक्सीडेंट होने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है. इसीलिए, ओवरस्पीडिंग को लेकर नियम बनाए गए हैं. अलग-अलग सड़कों पर अलग-अलग स्पीड लिमिट तय की गई है.

80, 100 या 120 Kmph! हर सड़क की अलग स्पीड लिमिट; आप भी जान लें

Speed Limit On Indian Roads: ओवरस्पीडिंग खतरनाक होती है. इससे एक्सीडेंट होने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है. इसीलिए, ओवरस्पीडिंग को लेकर नियम बनाए गए हैं. अलग-अलग सड़कों पर अलग-अलग स्पीड लिमिट तय की गई है. आप नोटिस भी करते होंगे कि कुछ सड़कों पर 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की स्पीड लिमिट है तो वहीं कुछ पर 80kmph, 100kmph या फिर 120 kmph तक की स्पीड लिमिट होती है. भारत में अधिकतम स्पीड लिमिट 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे तक की है. हालांकि, जगह, सड़क और वाहन के हिसाब से स्पीड लिमिट अलग-अलग होती है. इस संबंध में भारत सरकार द्वारा 6 अप्रैल 2018 को एक अधिसूचना भी जारी कई गई थी. 

