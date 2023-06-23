Shikhar Dhawan ने खरीदी करोड़ों की ये नई SUV, अंदर से है लग्जरी होटल कमरे जैसी!
Shikhar Dhawan ने खरीदी करोड़ों की ये नई SUV, अंदर से है लग्जरी होटल कमरे जैसी!

Shikhar Dhawan's Latest Car: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने नई लैंड रोवर रेंज रोवर ऑटोबायोग्राफी खरीदी है. बता दें कि लैंड रोवर रेंज रोवर की कीमत 2.39 करोड़ रुपये से 4.17 करोड़ रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम पैन इंडिया) के बीच है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan ने खरीदी करोड़ों की ये नई SUV, अंदर से है लग्जरी होटल कमरे जैसी!

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने नई लैंड रोवर रेंज रोवर ऑटोबायोग्राफी खरीदी है. उन्होंने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर रील शेयर की थी, जिसमें वह अपनी ब्लैक रेंज रोवर ऑटोबायोग्राफी के साथ पंजाबी गाने पर थिरकते हुए नजर आ रहे थे. चलिए, आपको रेंज रोवर के बारे कुछ बातें बताते हैं.

