लॉन्च होने वाली हैं ये दो नई छोटी SUV, कम कीमत में ज्यादा मजा चाहिए तो कर लें थोड़ा इंतजार!

Upcoming Micro SUVs: टाटा पंच अक्टूबर 2021 में लॉन्च होने के बाद से माइक्रो एसयूवी सेगमेंट में लीड कर रही है. इस मॉडल ने खरीदारों के बीच काफी लोकप्रियता हासिल की है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

New Micro SUVs: टाटा पंच अक्टूबर 2021 में लॉन्च होने के बाद से माइक्रो एसयूवी सेगमेंट में लीड कर रही है. इस मॉडल ने खरीदारों के बीच काफी लोकप्रियता हासिल की है. इस तथ्य को देखते हुए हुंडई और टोयोटा जैसी कार निर्माता भी इस स्पेस में आने के लिए कमर कस रही हैं. हाल ही में मारुति सुजुकी ने हाल ही में स्मॉल एसयूवी- फ्रोंक्स लॉन्च की है. अब टोयोटा इस पर बेस्ड नई एसयूवी लाने वाली है, जो त्योहारी सीजन तक आ सकती है. वहीं, हुंडई अपनी नई एक्सटर को 10 जुलाई को लॉन्च करने वाली है. चलिए, दोनों के बारे में बताते हैं.

