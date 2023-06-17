Automatic कारों में क्या होता है P,R,N,D,S का मतलब? 99% नहीं जानते S के बारे में
Automatic कारों में क्या होता है P,R,N,D,S का मतलब? 99% नहीं जानते S के बारे में

Car Driving Tips: आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि ऑटोमेटिक कारों में गियर के पास P, R, N, D और S अक्षर लिखे गए होते हैं. जब आप इन अक्षरों के मतलब को समझ जाते हैं तो ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स इस्तेमाल करना बहुत आसान लगता है.

Jun 17, 2023

Automatic Cars: आजकल ऑटोमेटिक गाड़ियों (Automatic Cars) का इस्तेमाल बढ़ता जा रहा है. बाजार में इन कारों के ऑप्शन भी बढ़ गए हैं. ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स वाली कारें चलाने के मामले में मैनुअल कारों से थोड़ी अलग होती है. इनमें आपको बार-बार गियर बदलने की झंझट नहीं रहती. आपको बस एक बार गियर लगाना है और यह आराम से चलती जाएगी. इसमें क्लच पैडल भी नहीं होता, जिसकी वजह से आपका एक पांव आराम की मुद्रा में रहता है. 

