Tata Punch क्यों खरीदनी? जब इसी कीमत में आ गई 6 Airbags वाली धांसू SUV!

Tata Punch Rival: माइक्रो एसयूवी सेगमेंट में फिलहाल टाटा पंच काफी पॉपुलर है. लेकिन, अब हुंडई इसे टक्कर देने के लिए नई माइक्रो एसयूवी लॉन्च करने जा रही है, जिसका नाम एक्सटर (Hyundai Exter) होगा.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Hyundai Exter: माइक्रो एसयूवी सेगमेंट में फिलहाल टाटा पंच काफी पॉपुलर है. लेकिन, अब हुंडई इसे टक्कर देने के लिए नई माइक्रो एसयूवी लॉन्च करने जा रही है, जिसका नाम एक्सटर (Hyundai Exter) होगा. इसे आने वाली 10 जुलाई को लॉन्च किया जाएगा. इसमें कई सेफ्टी फीचर होंगे, जिनमें से 6 एयरबैग को स्टैंडर्ड तौर पर दिया जाएगा. इसकी बुकिंग विंडो 11,000 रुपये के साथ खुली है. इसके बाजार में आने से पहले हुंडई ने अपने चेन्नई संयंत्र में बड़े पैमाने पर उत्पादन भी शुरू कर दिया है.

