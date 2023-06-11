चप्पल पहनकर कार चलाई तो कटेगा Challan? जान लें इस दावे की सच्चाई
चप्पल पहनकर कार चलाई तो कटेगा Challan? जान लें इस दावे की सच्चाई

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Traffic Challan: लोगों को आमतौर पर यह सुझाव दिया जाता है कि कार चलाते समय जूते पहनने चाहिए. यानी, जूते पहनकर ही कार चलाएं. ऐसा इसलिए कहा जाता है क्योंकि जूतों से पेडल पर अच्छी ग्रिप बनी रहती है, जो जरूरी होती है. लेकिन, अगर कोई जूते पहनकर कार नहीं चला रहा होगा तो क्या पुलिस उसका चालान काट देगी? क्या चप्पल पहनकर कार चलाने वाले लोगों को चालान काटा जाएगा? यह ऐसा सवाल है, जिसका सही जवाब शायद ज्यादातर लोग के पास न हो. 

