Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: क्यों है निर्जला एकादशी का महत्व, जानिए पौराणिक कथा; पूजा के दौरान जरूर करें पाठ
Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: क्यों है निर्जला एकादशी का महत्व, जानिए पौराणिक कथा; पूजा के दौरान जरूर करें पाठ

Nirjala Ekadashi Mythology Story: इस व्रत को करने से सभी पाप मिटते हैं और व्यक्ति को मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है. इस दिन पूजा के समय निर्जला एकादशी व्रत कथा को सुनते हैं या पढ़ते हैं.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: क्यों है निर्जला एकादशी का महत्व, जानिए पौराणिक कथा; पूजा के दौरान जरूर करें पाठ

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023 Katha: निर्जला एकादशी का व्रत इस साल 31 मई बुधवार को है. इस दिन व्रत रखने और भगवान विष्णु के पूजा करने के बहुत मायने हैं. इस दिन बिना अन्न और जल को ग्रहण किए व्रत रखते हैं और भगवान विष्णु की विधि विधान से पूजा करते हैं. निर्जला एकादशी का व्रत करने वाले को पूरे वर्ष के सभी एकादशी व्रतों के पुण्य के बराबर फल प्राप्त होता है. कहा जाता है कि इस व्रत को करने से सभी पाप मिटते हैं और व्यक्ति को मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है. इस दिन पूजा के समय निर्जला एकादशी व्रत कथा को सुनते हैं या पढ़ते हैं. आइए इस लेख में जानते हैं निर्जला एकादशी व्रत कथा के बारे में.

