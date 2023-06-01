Petrol-Diesel Price Today: गैस स‍िलेंडर सस्‍ता, पेट्रोल-डीजल महंगा; तेल कंपन‍ियों ने बढ़ाकर इतना कर द‍िया रेट
Petrol-Diesel Price Today: गैस स‍िलेंडर सस्‍ता, पेट्रोल-डीजल महंगा; तेल कंपन‍ियों ने बढ़ाकर इतना कर द‍िया रेट

Petrol-Diesel Price: तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे पेट्रोल और डीजल के रेट (Petrol-Diesel Price) जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. आज सुबह जारी क‍िये गए रेट के अनुसार देहरादून, श‍िमला और श्रीनगर में पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में इजाफा हुआ है.

Petrol-Diesel Price Today: गैस स‍िलेंडर सस्‍ता, पेट्रोल-डीजल महंगा; तेल कंपन‍ियों ने बढ़ाकर इतना कर द‍िया रेट

Petrol-Diesel Price on 1st June: महीने के पहले द‍िन तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से एलपीजी स‍िलेंडर से लेकर पीएनजी-सीएनजी तक और एटीएफ के दाम जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. प‍िछले महीने की तरह इस बार भी कंपन‍ियों ने एटीएफ और गैस स‍िलेंडर की कीमत में कमी की है. कीमतों के लगातार घटने से आम आदमी को राहत म‍िलने की उम्‍मीद जताई जा रही है. इसके अलावा आज ऑयल मार्केट‍िंग कंपन‍ियों ने पेट्रोल- डीजल के रेट पर भी राहत दी है. द‍िल्‍ली, मुंबई, चेन्‍नई और कोलकाता में तेल की कीमत पूर्व स्‍तर पर ही बनी हुई हैं.

