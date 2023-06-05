Bank of baroda ने ग्राहकों को दिया तोहफा, अब UPI की मदद से निकालें कैश
Bank of Baroda News Update: अगर आपका भी इस सरकारी बैंक में खाता है तो बैंक ने ग्राहकों को सोमवार को बड़ी खुशखबरी दे दी है. सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा (bob) ने कहा है कि ग्राहकों की सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्डरहित नकद निकासी (ICCW) सुविधा शुरू कर दी है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

Bank of Baroda UPI Facility: बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में खाता रखने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर है. अगर आपका भी इस सरकारी बैंक में खाता है तो बैंक ने ग्राहकों को सोमवार को बड़ी खुशखबरी दे दी है. सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा (bob) ने कहा है कि ग्राहकों की सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्डरहित नकद निकासी (ICCW) सुविधा शुरू कर दी है, जिसमें कोई ग्राहक बैंक के एटीएम से यूपीआई का इस्तेमाल कर नकद निकासी कर सकता है.

