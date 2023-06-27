ICICI Bank Fraud: CBI का बड़ा खुलासा, चंदा कोचर के पत‍ि ने 11 लाख में खरीदा 5.3 करोड़ का फ्लैट; जान‍िए कैसे?
topStories1hindi1756065
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

ICICI Bank Fraud: CBI का बड़ा खुलासा, चंदा कोचर के पत‍ि ने 11 लाख में खरीदा 5.3 करोड़ का फ्लैट; जान‍िए कैसे?

CBI Charge Sheet: सीबीआई की तरफ से दावा क‍िया गया क‍ि कोचर को 2016 में चर्चगेट में सीसीआई चैंबर्स में महज 11 लाख रुपये में एक फ्लैट मिला. उस समय इस फ्लैट की कीमत 5.3 करोड़ रुपये थी.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Trending Photos

ICICI Bank Fraud: CBI का बड़ा खुलासा, चंदा कोचर के पत‍ि ने 11 लाख में खरीदा 5.3 करोड़ का फ्लैट; जान‍िए कैसे?

ICICI Bank Loan Fraud Case: आईसीआईसीआई बैंक लोन फ्रॉड केस में बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है. बैंक की पूर्व सीईओ चंदा कोचर ने अपने पद का दुरुपयोग करते हुए पैसे का दुरुपयोग क‍िया. इतना ही नहीं उन्‍होंने गलत तरीके से 64 करोड़ रुपये भी अर्ज‍ित क‍िये. सीबीआई की तरफ से दायर चार्जशीट में जांच एजेंसी ने कहा क‍ि चंदा कोचर ने अयोग्य वीडियोकॉन ग्रुप की फर्मों को लोन दिया. चंदा कोचर ने 64 मिलियन डॉलर की ग्रेच्युटी स्वीकार की और उनके पर‍िवार को वीडियोकॉन के स्वामित्व वाले मुंबई के चर्चगेट इलाके में एक फ्लैट का माल‍िकाना हक म‍िला.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग