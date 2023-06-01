Elon Musk फ‍िर बने दुन‍िया के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स, अरबपत‍ियों की ल‍िस्‍ट में बड़ा फेरबदल
Elon Musk फ‍िर बने दुन‍िया के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स, अरबपत‍ियों की ल‍िस्‍ट में बड़ा फेरबदल

Billionaire Index: प‍िछले 24 घंटे के दौरान अर्नाल्‍ट की संपत्‍त‍ि में 1.98 अरब डॉलर का इजाफा हुआ है. वहीं, बर्नार्ड अर्नाल्‍ट की नेटवर्थ 5.35 अरब डॉलर घट गई है. आपको बता दें प‍िछले साल द‍िसंबर महीने में फ्रांसीसी अरबपति बर्नार्ड अर्नाल्‍ट संपत्‍त‍ि के मामले में एलन मस्‍क से आगे न‍िकल गए थे. 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Elon Musk फ‍िर बने दुन‍िया के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स, अरबपत‍ियों की ल‍िस्‍ट में बड़ा फेरबदल

World Richest Person: दुन‍िया के अरबपत‍ियों की ल‍िस्‍ट में बड़ा फेरबदल हुआ है. दुन‍िया के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स की रेस में एक बार फ‍िर से एलन मस्‍क (Elon Musk) नंबर-1 पर आ गए हैं. उन्‍होंने बर्नार्ड अर्नाल्‍ट को पछाड़कर यह स्‍थान फ‍िर से हास‍िल क‍िया है.  ब्लूमबर्ग बिलियनेयर्स इंडेक्स के अनुसार ट्रेडिंग में अर्नाल्‍ट की संपत्ति में 2.6 प्रतिशत की गिरावट देखी गई. ज‍िसके बाद एलन मस्‍क एक बार फ‍िर से दुन‍िया के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स बन गए. टेस्ला, स्पेसएक्स और ट्विटर आद‍ि कंपन‍ियों के माल‍िक एलन मस्‍क के पास 192 ब‍िल‍ियन डॉलर की संपत्‍त‍ि हो गई है.

