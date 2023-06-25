EPFO में Higher Pension के लिए कर दें अप्लाई, 26 जून तक है आवेदन करने का आखिरी मौका
EPFO में Higher Pension के लिए कर दें अप्लाई, 26 जून तक है आवेदन करने का आखिरी मौका

Higher Pension: ईपीएफओ में उच्च पेंशन के लिए आवेदन करने की लास्ट डेट 26 जून है. इससे पहले दो बार आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख में इजाफा किया जा चुकी है. ईपीएफओ के मेंबर सेवा पोर्टल पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

EPFO में Higher Pension के लिए कर दें अप्लाई, 26 जून तक है आवेदन करने का आखिरी मौका

EPFO Higher Pension: अगर आपने अब तक ईपीएफओ में उच्च पेंशन के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया है तो फटाफट यह काम निपटा लें. वरना आपके हाथ से मौका चूक जाएगा.  ईपीएफओ में उच्च पेंशन (Higher Pension) आखिरी तारीख 26 जून 2023 निर्धारित है.

