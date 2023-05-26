खुशखबरी! फ‍िर से शुरू होगा Go First के व‍िमानों का संचालन, DGCA ने द‍िया यह आदेश
Go First Flights: डीजीसीए (DGCA) ने गो फर्स्ट से अपना ऑपरेशन फिर से शुरू करने से पहले व‍िस्‍तृत बहाली योजना (Detailed Restoration Plan) पेश करने के ल‍िए कहा है.

Go First Airline: व‍ित्‍तीय संकट में फंसी गो फर्स्ट एयरलाइन (Gofirst Airline) के व‍िमानों का संचालन एक बार फ‍िर से शुरू होने की उम्‍मीद जताई जा रही है. डीजीसीए (DGCA) ने गो फर्स्ट से अपना ऑपरेशन फिर से शुरू करने से पहले व‍िस्‍तृत बहाली योजना (Detailed Restoration Plan) पेश करने के ल‍िए कहा है. सूत्रों की तरफ से इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई. स्वैच्छिक दिवाला कार्यवाही का सामना कर रही कंपनी की उड़ानें 3 मई से बंद हैं. सूत्र ने दावा क‍िया क‍ि डीजीसीए (DGCA) ने 24 मई को कंपनी को परिचालन की बहाली के लिए 30 दिन के अंदर एकीकृत पुनरुद्धार योजना पेश करने के लिए कहा है.

