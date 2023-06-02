Income Tax Refund को लेकर आई अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला
Income Tax Refund Update: केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (CBDT) के चेयरमैन नितिन गुप्ता ने कहा है कि कर वापस करने के औसत समय में उल्लेखनीय कमी आई है. बीते वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 में 80 प्रतिशत मामलों में ‘रिफंड’ रिटर्न भरने के पहले 30 दिन में जारी कर दिये गये.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Income Tax Refund: अगर आप भी इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न (ITR) फाइल करते हैं तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है. अब आपको इनकम टैक्स विभाग (Income tax department) की तरफ से 16 दिन में ही रिटर्न जारी कर दिया जाएगा. केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (CBDT) के चेयरमैन नितिन गुप्ता ने कहा है कि कर वापस करने के औसत समय में उल्लेखनीय कमी आई है. बीते वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 में 80 प्रतिशत मामलों में ‘रिफंड’ रिटर्न भरने के पहले 30 दिन में जारी कर दिये गये.

